- Hudson at AGWSR basketball games scheduled for Monday evening have been postponed.
- Iowa Falls-Alden schools will run with a two-hour late start on Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Iowa Falls-Alden's youth wrestling practice scheduled Monday evening has been canceled.
- South Hardin Schools, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, will conduct an At Home Learning Day, information will be coming from teachers with students' assignments to complete for the day. All school buildings will be closed due to weather.
Weather Postponements and Cancellations - Jan. 25/26, 2021
