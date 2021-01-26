- Access Incorporated will be closed today, Jan 26.
- AGWSR will be closed on Tuesday, January 26.
- Alden Trash Service will be postponed until Wednesday due to weather conditions.
- Ellsworth Community College will operate on a 2-delay today, Jan 26. All offices and classes will open at 10 am.
- Hampton-Dumont-Cal-St Paul Latimer schools will have distance learning only today, Jan. 26. On site learning is closed.
- Hardin County Offices will open at 10 am on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
- Iowa Falls-Alden schools will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 26
- ISU Extension and Outreach Hardin County will be closed due to weather this morning, January 26, 2021, due to weather and road conditions. At this time, the office plans to re-open at 12:30 PM.
- South Hardin Schools, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, will conduct an At Home Learning Day, information will be coming from teachers with students' assignments to complete for the day. All school buildings will be closed due to weather.
featured
Weather Postponements and Cancellations - Jan. 26, 2021
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.