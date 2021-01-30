- Alden United Church of Christ has canceled worship for Sunday, Jan. 31.
- Dairy Queen in Iowa Falls will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.
- St. Mary Catholic Church in Eldora has canceled 6:30 p.m. Mass for Saturday, Jan. 30.
- St. Patrick Catholic Church Hampton has canceled 8 a.m. Mass for Sunday, Jan. 31.
Weather Postponements and Cancellations - Jan. 30-31, 2021
