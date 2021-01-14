- Access Incorporated will only travel in-town routes on Thursday, Jan. 14, and it will be closed on Friday, Jan. 15.
- The Thrift Store in Iowa Falls will be closed for shopping and donations on Friday, Jan. 15, and items will be left outside. The store will be open for business on Saturday, Jan. 16.
- Iowa Falls-Alden's home wrestling triangular versus Humboldt and Webster City scheduled for Jan. 14, has been postponed. The triangular has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, but will be moved to Webster City.
Weather Postponements and Cancellations - January 14-15
