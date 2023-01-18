- 502 Grill House will be closed due to weather on Thursday, Jan. 19. The 503 will have normal business hours.
- AGWSR Schools will have a two delay and no AM preschool on Thursday, Jan. 19.
- Ellsworth Community College will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 19. The wrestling dual with NIACC will now be at 5:00/6:00 PM on Thursday, Jan 19.
- Hampton Dumont Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan 19.
- Iowa Extension and Outreach has cancelled the free tree planting workshop scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6:30 PM in Room 110 of the Ellsworth Community College Hamilton Agriculture Campus at 709 Ellsworth Avenue in Iowa Falls.
- Iowa Falls and Alden CSDs will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 19.
- The River Tap will be closed due to weather on Thursday, Jan. 19.
- South Hardin Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan 19.
- The South Hardin at Roland-Story high school basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 19 have been canceled.
Weather-Related Cancellations, Delays and Postponements 1/19/23-1/20/23
- Updated
