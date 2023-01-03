Snow
  • The 502 is closed today, 1/3/23.
  • Ellsworth CC will be on a 2-hr delay. Offices will open at 10 am on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
  • Hampton Dumont Schools are on a 2-hr delay on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
  • The Moose Lodge has cancelled senior citizen 500 cards on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
  • South Hardin Schools are on a 2-hr delay on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
  • St. Patrick in Hampton has cancelled 8:30 AM Mass on Tuesday, 1/3/23.

