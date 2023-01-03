- The 502 is closed today, 1/3/23.
- Ellsworth CC will be on a 2-hr delay. Offices will open at 10 am on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
- Hampton Dumont Schools are on a 2-hr delay on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
- The Moose Lodge has cancelled senior citizen 500 cards on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
- South Hardin Schools are on a 2-hr delay on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
- St. Patrick in Hampton has cancelled 8:30 AM Mass on Tuesday, 1/3/23.
Weather-Related Cancellations, Delays and Postponements 1-3-23
