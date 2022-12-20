AGWSR Schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
First United Methodist Church-The Longest Night Service on Thursday, Dec. 22, has been cancelled.
The Hardin County offices will be closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Iowa Falls and Alden CSD's will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
South Hardin Schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
