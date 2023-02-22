- AGWSR schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
- Ellsworth Community College will be closed in Wednesday, Feb. 22.
- Hampton Dumont schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
- Iowa Falls and Alden CSDs will be cancelled on 2/22/23 due to the Ice Storm Warning.
- The Community Meal served by Iowa Falls First United Methodist Church has been cancelled for Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Iowa Falls Ministerial Association Lenten Luncheon is cancelled for Feb. 22.Ash Wednesday services at Iowa Falls United Methodist are cancelled.
- The Ruth Project will be closed on Wednesday, Feb 22.
- South Hardin Schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
- No Ash Wednesday Mass on February 22 at St. Patrick in Hampton or St. Mary in Ackley.
- St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alden has cancelled their Ash Wednesday service.
- St. Paul's Lutheran School - Latimer, IA will be closed on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.