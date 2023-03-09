- AGWSR will dismiss at 12:00 on Thursday, 3/9/23.
- Ellsworth Community College will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, 3/9/23 due to the inclement weather.
- ISU Extension and Outreach office in Iowa Falls closed at 1 PM today.
- Iowa Falls and Alden schools will have a 3-hour early dismissal on Thursday, 3/9/23.
- South Hardin schools will have a 3-hour early dismissal on Thursday, 3/9/23.
- St. Paul's Lutheran School in Latimer, IA will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 3/9/23. All afterschool activities are cancelled.
Weather-Related Cancellations, Delays and Postponements 3/9-3/10/23
