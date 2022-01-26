Due to the Wind Chill Warning the following schools are on a 2-hour delay.
- AGWSR will have a 2 hour delay with no AM preschool and no early out on Wed., January 26th.
- Iowa Falls and Alden CSDs will have a 2 hour late start on Wed., January 26th.
- South Hardin Schools will have a 2 hour late start on Wed., January 26th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.