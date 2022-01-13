The following weather-related announcements have been made in response to a Winter Storm Warning that will begin at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, and last through 3 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
- Iowa Falls and Alden schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14
- The Thrift Store in Iowa Falls will close early on Friday, Jan. 14. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
