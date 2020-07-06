Seventy-six Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. That's after five more local residents were diagnosed with the illness over the holiday weekend.
Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health announced three new cases on Saturday, and another two on Sunday. Of those five new cases, two people are age 0-17, two are 18-40 and one is between the ages of 61 and 80.
Health officials have been reporting a steady increase in the number of local cases. Since last Monday, June 29, there have been 10 new cases, eight of which were in people under the age of 40. It's a trend that's being seen across the state and the country.
Of the 76 people who've tested positive for COVID-19 since March, 43 have reportedly recovered. As of Wednesday, no Hardin County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. And while 721 Iowans have died of the disease, no Hardin County residents are included in that total.
As of Monday morning, 1,844 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's one of nine local residents, or about 11 percent of the county's total population.
The Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting on Monday morning that 130 Hardin County residents have had a serology test. The test looks for the presence of antibodies, which are proteins produced by a person's immune system to fight disease-causing bacteria or viruses. Health officials have said a positive serology test may indicate that a person has had COVID-19. One Hardin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Statewide, 33,866 Iowans have received the antibody test, and 2,365 have been positive.
Public health officials have repeatedly urged the public to take preventative measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those preventative measures include staying home if you feel ill; covering coughs and sneezes; disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding close contact (less than six feet of distance) with people who don't live in your household; covering your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when around others; and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Find more information about Iowa's COVID-19 numbers and testing on the state's coronavirus website. The state website has been showing an incorrect case count for Hardin County for more than a week. The issue has been a persistent problem as the state works to input data about patients - including their county of residence.
