EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 5 p.m. to include the ages of the two new patients announced Monday morning. They are both age 61-80.
Ten Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, lifting the total local case count to 33.
Hardin County public health officials announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, and the state's coronavirus website was reporting two more on Monday morning. Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health released the ages of the eight cases announced on Saturday and Sunday. They are:
- 1 age 0-17
- 2 age 18-40
- 5 age 41-60
- 2 age 61-80
The state’s coronavirus website is reporting 34 Hardin County cases, but local health officials have been saying for a week that the state count is one case too high. Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents said she’s been in contact with the state to try to get to the bottom of the discrepancy.
A total of 16 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed between last Monday, June 1 and this Monday, June 8. In that time, Scenic Living Communities announced that four of its employees and two Ashbrook Assisted Living residents had tested positive for the illness, and more tests were pending. Also on Friday, Casey’s General Store on the west end of Washington Avenue in Iowa Falls was closed for cleaning after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
The increase in the number of confirmed cases in Hardin County has followed an increase in the number of local residents being tested. According to the state’s coronavirus website, on June 1, 558 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. One week later, on June 8, 724 Hardin County residents have been tested for COVID-19. That total is about 4.2 percent of the 16,868 county residents, or one in 23. Statewide, one in 16 Iowans have received the test.
In Iowa, the number of new COVID-19 cases announced daily has been falling since May 6. Statewide graphs that show the number of Iowans who are hospitalized, in ICUs and on ventilators as a result of COVID-19 have all been falling since early May.
As the local case count has nudged upward, come local residents have questioned what they should do to protect themselves, and whether they should be worried about exposure to the disease.
"Unless people were in close contact, meaning less than six feet away from the positive individual for more than 15 minutes, they shouldn't be too concerned,” said Reents, of Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health. “They should, however, self-monitor for symptoms, check their temperature twice a day, watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.”
For months, public health officials at the state and local levels have repeated the same advice to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It was reiterated by Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter at a press conference on May 27. It includes:
- Iowans over age 65 and those with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home as much as possible
- Continue to practice good social distancing when out and about (stay six feet or more from other people)
- Wear a mask or other cloth face covering when social distancing is not possible
- Stay home if you're not feeling well, and seek health care when it’s appropriate
- Practice good personal hygiene - cover coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently
- Pay attention to and follow the restrictions that are in place when you visit a business or establishment to keep yourself and others as safe as possible
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you're instructed to call your health care provider before going into the office. They will walk you through a series of questions and may ask you to report to a testing site. Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls is able to test for COVID-19, but patients should not show up at the hospital. Call the HFH COVID-19 phone number at 641-648-7113 first.
Iowans are also asked to complete a health assessment on the state's TestIowa website. The assessment will ask you to enter information about your health and workplace, and will then give you the option of scheduling a COVID-19 test at a drive-through TestIowa site.
Find more information about county and state COVID-19 case numbers, testing, and other data on the state's coronavirus website.
(1) comment
I don't know. The statement, "Unless people were in close contact, meaning less than six feet away from the positive individual for more than 15 minutes, they shouldn't be too concerned,” seems a little simplistic. That, along with a refusal to list cases by zip code, does not exactly instill confidence.
