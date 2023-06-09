Wellsburg residents are again preparing to commemorate their strong heritage with the annual celebration of Wellsburg Daze. The four-day event will take place Saturday, June 10, through Tuesday, June 13 and is sponsored by the Wellsburg Community Club.
A schedule of events follows:
Saturday, June 10
The start of the 12th annual tractor ride begins with registration at 7 a.m. Riders should meet at Wellsburg’s Old Barber shop (514 N. Adams). Breakfast will be served to riders. There is a $25 entry fee for the ride which departs promptly at 8:30 a.m.
There’s lots of fun planned in the beverage garden where Beer Olympics will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact Kamille Albers or Jocilyn Onnen via Facebook to register. Participants must register in advance to take part.
Also starting at 1 p.m. is the opening of the Wellsburg Historical Society (514 N. Adams). The site will be open through 4 p.m.
From 7 p.m. to midnight, a street dance, sponsored by the Community Club will be held at the beer garden. Admission is $5. Joe Inman will perform beginning at 8:30 p.m. A variety of food trucks will also be on site.
Sunday, June 11
Start the day off with worship in the park at Wellsburg City Park at 9 a.m.
The 9th annual Wally Haupt Memorial Coed Slow Pitch softball tournament will be held at the Wellsburg Diamonds beginning at noon.
From 1 to 5 p.m. there will be fun for the kiddos planned in the Wellsburg City Park. There will be balloon animals, face painting, new inflatable activities, and much more.
Monday, June 12
The fun continues with Bingo in the beverage garden, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. the food and beverage garden will open.
At 4:30 p.m. the Cole Rabbit Memorial golf tournament will host a meal at the Wellsburg Memorial Building. Everyone is invited.
The midway, with rides for all ages, will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.
A bags tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Registration for the tourney starts at 5:30 p.m. Entry is $20 per team.
Little Miss and Mister Wellsburg coronation will be held in the city park band shell at 6 p.m. Must be present to win.
Tuesday, June 13
Midway is open from 3 to 10 p.m. with the Beverage Garden opening at 4 p.m.
A live broadcast of the fun and special interviews with KQCR will begin at 4 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m.
The Wells Hotel will be open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. Take note that it will be closed during the parade.
At 4:30 p.m. Cole Rabbit Memorial Golf Tournament will host a meal at the Wellsburg Memorial Building.
The grand parade will begin at 6 p.m. Please have your entries ready for lineup which begins at the school parking lot an hour before the start of the parade. No advance entry is needed.
The Grundy County Cattlemen will serve a meal in the City Park shelter house starting at 7 p.m.
Starting at 8 p.m. and continuing through midnight, Neil Hewitt will perform in the beer garden.
The annual Community Club raffle drawing begins at 10 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
The annual fireworks show will begin at dusk.
