Voting in this fall’s General Election is underway, and voters who want to cast a ballot should make plans now to ensure it’s done on time so their vote is counted.
Vote absentee by mail
The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed (it was Oct. 18). Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Postmarks or bar codes printed on ballot envelopes will no longer make a ballot received after Election Day valid except ballots from participants in the Safe at Home program and ballots from uniformed and overseas citizens.
To ensure your ballot is received on time, many auditor's offices are advising against mailing them. Instead, take the ballot to the auditor's office. In Hardin County, it can be dropped off at the auditor's office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The only people who may return a voted absentee ballot to the County Auditor’s Office other than the voter are someone living in the voter’s household, an immediate family member, the special precinct election officials who deliver a ballot to the resident of a health care facility, or a delivery agent if a voter is unable to return a ballot due to disability.
Absentee voters can also put their completed ballot in a drop box at the courthouse. The drop box is available 24 hours per day during the week. To comply with new Iowa voting laws, the drop box is removed at 4 p.m. on Fridays and replaced at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays.
To check whether your absentee ballot has been received by your county auditor, use this tool on the Secretary of State's website.
If a voter has requested an absentee ballot and did not complete it or return it, they can still vote at their precinct location on Election Day. If they vote in person they should take their uncompleted absentee ballot with them to the precinct to return it to poll workers there.
Vote absentee in person
If you missed the deadline to request an absentee ballot, you can still vote early by going to the Hardin County Courthouse in Eldora. In-person absentee voting is available during business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays) through Monday, Nov. 1, when the courthouse will be open until 5.
Vote in person on Election Day
Polls will be open for in-person voting on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations will be the regular general election precincts. Find a map of the county's precincts here, and Iowa Falls residents can find a map of Iowa Falls' two precincts here. You can also look up your voting location online here.
Not registered to vote? You can do that on Election Day.
The deadline to pre-register to vote in the Nov. 2 election was Oct. 18. If you’d like to know whether you’re registered to vote, look up your registration status here. Eligible residents may register to vote on Election Day with both proof of identify and proof of residency. Find more information about what’s required to register on Election Day here.
