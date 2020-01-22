A week ago things were looking promising for this year’s Iowa Falls Winter Rec Fest. Temperatures were below freezing, and an ice calculator predicted that there could be the 12 inches of ice necessary to welcome ice skating, broomball and other activities on the frozen Iowa River.
But Mother Nature is fickle.
The cold temperatures came – it was so cold, wind chill advisories were issued – but so did the snow, which blanketed the frozen river last Friday.
“It’s interesting how water freezes and how snow insulates ice and keeps it from growing,” Winter Rec Fest Board member Steve Campbell said Wednesday. “From last Friday morning through Tuesday this week, we have gained no ice. The snow completely insulated the ice from growing more.”
Ice on the river in front of the Scenic City Boat Club is four to six inches thick. And with temperatures the rest of this week forecast to top out above freezing, there’s almost no chance the ice will get anything thicker.
So organizers are switching gears.
On Wednesday, Winter Rec Fest released a new schedule. Many of the activities – a chili cook-off, fireside snacks, winter equipment demo and clown entertainment – are still on, they’ll just be held in a different place. The bulk of the activities will be moved from the Scenic City Boat Club to Highland Golf Club.
“The good news is Highland has been a great partner with us in the past,” Campbell said. “With the snow conditions, we’re flipping to Highland becoming the hub for the events we’re still going forward with.”
The schedule will include the following events:
- Ping Pong Tournament at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (registration begins at 7)
- Trivia Night at Highland at 6:30 p.m. on Friday
- Pancake breakfast at the Boat Club from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday
- Open free sledding at Highland from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday
- Chili Cook-off at Highland from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday
- Tibumbrü beer samples and sales at Highland Saturday afternoon
- Fireside snacks at Highland from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday
- Guided snow shoe hike at Highland at 1 p.m. on Saturday (snowshoes available for free check-out)
- Winter bird observatory program at Highland from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday
- Winter equipment demo (snowshoes and cross country skis) at Highland from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday
- Silly Sally clown entertainment for kids at Highland from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday
- Fireworks at Riverbend Park (near the Boat Club) at 6 p.m. on Saturday
- Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament at the Elks Club at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday
- Wizards and fairy tales program at the Barlow Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday
Campbell said canceling on-ice activities is disappointing – this will be the fourth year in a row of the 9-year-old winter rec fest that ice skating has been canceled. But, the changes will still allow for plenty of winter fun.
Previously-scheduled events that had to be canceled include ice skating, broomball, river rat games, a fat bike race and pie at Edgewood. But new events were added: sledding, Timbukbrü beer samples and a guided snowshoe hike. For the sledding, the event is free, and sleds will be available for use. Guests are also invited to take their own sleds, although sleds with runners (metal runners on the bottom that could cut into grass beneath the snow) will not be allowed. Campbell said he hopes the public still comes out to experience winter recreation at Highland.
“There’s a litany of stuff available,” he said.
Find more information about Winter Rec Fest at winterrecfest.com.
