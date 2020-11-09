COVID-19 in Hardin County Schools

The schools in Hardin County have reported the following total positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year (the districts do not distinguish between cases in students and employees):

Iowa Falls-Alden : 14

: 14 South Hardin : 13

: 13 AGWSR : 29

: 29 Ellsworth College: 82

*This number has not been updated by the college since Nov. 2.