RAGBRAI and its tens of thousands of bicyclists and supporters are coming to Iowa Falls, whether the community is ready or not. The difference between Tuesday, July 27 being just another stop on a ride across the state, and a memorable stay for those visitors will be the army of volunteers that greets them.
Leading the effort to line up those volunteers and assign them to jobs across town is a committee of women who know something about volunteering and about RAGBRAI. Marianne Jones was a co-chair of the Iowa Falls RAGBRAI committee in 2004, the last time the ride spent a night in Iowa Falls. This time, she returned to the ranks as part of the Volunteer Committee. She and fellow committee members Lois Rieber and Teresa Rickel have been working to recruit the hundreds of people who will be needed in two weeks.
“The most important thing we have to do is come off looking Iowa Falls Nice,” Jones said, “but in order to do that, we surely need volunteers.”
Just a few weeks ago, organizers were worried they wouldn’t have enough people to help. In response, committee members have been active in their recruitment efforts. Jones said that as she's spoken with people in the community, and she's been sharing her RAGBRAI experiences so locals know what to expect and how they can help. Having been through it before, she can offer insight and advice.
“I think some people think, ‘If I have bikers coming to my house, I better cook supper for them.’ You really don’t need to,” Jones said. “Make the bikers go downtown and eat. If you want to do something for them, just have snacks for them or put out rolls in the morning.”
Of the dozens of jobs up for grabs by volunteers, only a few still need people. But they’re big ones. The beverage garden and the entertainment area, which will be the center of downtown activity on July 27, are still in need of help, as are some of the campgrounds.
Kaitlyn Hoversten has taken the lead on beverage garden planning. She said that while dozens of volunteers have been recruited to work at four stations, more are still needed. Specifically, she’s looking for volunteers to work the night shifts – 8 p.m. until midnight. Duties range from checking IDs and handing out wristbands at the entrance to the fenced-off beer garden, to selling tokens, exchanging beverages for tokens, and walking around to empty trash cans, answer questions, and help where needed. She said leading the Beverage Garden Committee has been a lot of work, but she’s anticipating a lot of fun amid the work on July 27.
“I’m beyond excited,” Hoversten said. “I think it’s going to be an awesome day. People are really only going to be in Iowa Falls for a very short time. It’s going to be fun and a good way to show off our community.”
And despite initial struggles to fill her volunteer roster, Hoversten said things are starting to look more hopeful.
“I feel like everything’s falling into place,” she said.
Some of the volunteers shifts have been filled by employees from local businesses. With so many people coming into town on July 27, many employers are making plans to alter their work and staffing schedules. And for some businesses, that means encouraging employees to volunteer.
Iowa Falls State Bank President Doug Truex said the coronavirus pandemic taught the bank how to be flexible in its staffing, and it’s exercising that flexibility around RAGBRAI.
“Since physical access to the bank for employees will be a challenge for the day, we thought it would be a win/win to cover minimum staffing requirements remotely,” he said. “With so few people physically needed at the bank, and instead of vacation days for the rest, we’re encouraging employees to contribute to the community by volunteering.”
That encouragement includes the offer of paid time off if employees volunteer a portion of that day for RAGBRAI. In all, Truex said about half of the downtown Iowa Falls staff will be volunteering on July 27.
Jones, who will be witnessing her third RAGBRAI through Iowa Falls, said she’s as excited as ever to greet this year's visitors.
“The bikers are fun and they want to know about the town. They want to know about what they can see and do here,” she said. “I tell volunteers to expect lots of questions. Be friendly. Welcome them. Ask them where they’re from, how they’re doing, how their day has gone.”
Not only is it good exposure for the town, Jones said, it’s good business.
“It’s a great way for churches and businesses to bring money into town,” she said. “This will be good for our community.”
