With the postseason looming, the Iowa Falls-Alden baseball team has put together its best stretch in a number of seasons.
The Cadets won their fourth consecutive game, dispatching host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows by a 12-3 final.
Despite entering the contest with only one win, the Cowboys were able to hang with IF-A through five innings.
The game was tied 3-3 entering the sixth, but the visitors tallied three runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to pull away for the win.
"We had another nice night at the plate and on the mound. It took the bats a bit to get going. We scored one run in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd innings, but left multiple runners in scoring position," IF-A Coach Brendon McNulty said.
Offensively, IF-A bashed out 18 hits compared to just three for C-G-D (1-16).
The star at the plate was senior Luke Kloetzer, who finished 5-5 with 5RBI. Kortland Nehring added three hits and three runs batted in. Luke Jess and Mason Kent were 2-5, with Kent adding an RBI.
Jess also received the pitching start and threw six solid innings, striking out 10 batters.
"Luke Jess did a nice job keeping the CGD hitters off balance. We had a tough fourth inning with a few errors and giving up a couple of hits," McNulty said. "This has been a great week of baseball. The wins are great, but I really enjoy seeing the confidence our guys have gained. We're playing great team ball and everyone is having fun and embracing their roles. They know they can compete and they've shown that this week."
IF-A faces a strong challenge in its bid to extend the winning streak to five games. North Central Conference leading Webster City comes to Cadet Field on Friday (July 2), and are 19-1 overall this season.
