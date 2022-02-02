Before Amber Gerringer became Amber Gerringer, she was Amber Heubner – daughter of Bill Heubner.
She was also one of his athletes on the South Hardin basketball squad. Now the two are coaching against each other – Heubner as an assistant on the AGWSR girls’ staff and Gerringer as the first-year head girls coach at Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
“I was very happy for her,” Heubner said. “It worked out nicely that G-R had the basketball po-sition and a counselor position open when she was looking. She had a great spot as an assistant at Dike-New Hartford, but I know she wanted a chance to impact kids as a head coach.”
Now 23, Gerringer graduated from South Hardin in 2016. She was involved in volleyball for two years, cross country two years, and track and basketball all four years. Her dad was there coach-ing her in one way or another since middle school.
Gerringer said she grew to love the coach-athlete dynamic of their relationship. It helped that nei-ther one forgot they started as father-daughter.
“I loved being able to talk basketball with him all the time and have him there encouraging me every day,” Gerringer said. “We would often ride home from practices or games together, stop at Kum and Go, split a Reeses big cup, and talk about basketball the whole way home.”
As a coach, Gerringer said her dad always expected a lot. But, she added, he was fun.
“I think he does a great job of building relationships with the kids he coaches and finding the right ways to push them to be their best,” Gerringer said. “He knows how to motivate kids to perform to a high standard and gets kids to buy into the things that he is teaching. He’s a really good teacher of the game and has a way of making complex things simple for kids to under-stand.”
Gerringer said she learned a lot of that and more along the way.
“I feel like we’ve been talking like coaches since I was in high school,” Gerringer said. “Whenev-er we talk about coaching, he’s always got ‘just one thing’ that I should know about coaching. At this point I think he’s told me about 100 ‘just one things’ that I have to know.”
Gerringer has tried to follow her father’s model. Having always looked up to him as a coach, she hopes she does anyway.
“I would hope that people would think that we are really similar,” Gerringer said. “There are def-initely some minor things that we differ on in our scheme and things like that, but as far as our personality as coaches I think we are very much the same.”
Heubner said there is a clear difference in their coaching, though.
“Philosophy wise, we are very similar in how we approach kids and how we approach the game of basketball,” Heubner said. “She has taken things that she learned from her unique experiences as a player and assistant coach and developed her own style and system of play. I'm a bit louder and more animated than she is on the sidelines, but that's probably true outside of coaching as well.”
Gerringer said her father was a big inspiration for her becoming a coach. It comes, she said, from him pushing her to get to the next level and helping her realize she is capable of getting there.
“In high school he was the one to say that I was capable of playing at the college level, and he was the one that really helped me reach that goal,” Gerringer said. “When I was in college we started talking about the idea of me coaching. Again, he was the one who really believed that I was capable of doing it. Even last year when I was looking at jobs and considering applying for the head job at G-R, he was the one telling me that I was capable of being in this position and leading my own team. I’ve always wanted to coach and be part of the game, but he was really the one that gave me the confidence to pursue that goal.”
Gerringer started her coaching career as an assistant girls’ basketball coach under former AG-WSR State champion head coach Bruce Dall at Dike-New Hartford the summer of 2019, right after graduation from Emmaus. She was hired as an associate for the 2019-20 school year and while working on her master’s degree. For the 2020-21 school year she was still coaching basket-ball at D-NH. She was also doing a full-time internship as a school counselor at both D-NH and AGWSR.
Now Gerringer is at G-R. Jan. 21 marked the end of her first season coaching against her dad. She’s 0-2 with more chances ahead.
Heubner said it was special after both games, if not a little perplexing. He was happy the Cougars won, but sad his daughter lost.
“I gave her a hug and told her that her kids played well,” Heubner said. “It was a good competi-tive game.”
One of his favorite experiences was coaching his daughter, Heubner said. He admits there was a built-in issue with that, however.
“I probably enjoyed having her as an athlete more than she enjoyed having me as a coach,” Heubner said. “It is hard to be an athlete and have a parent be part of the coaching staff. Those kids always get judged a bit more harshly by everyone. No matter what happened, I always tried to make sure she understood how much I loved watching her play.”
Despite being opponents twice a year, the two enjoy talking almost every day about the game. With family gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas in the heart of the basketball season, the talking may have been a bit much.
And they talked again after AGWSR completed the season sweep with a 36-25 win in Ackley Friday night. But that’s what they do.
“According to the rest of the family, it is all we talk about,” Heubner said. “But it’s nice to have someone you trust to be able to discuss game plans against common opponents. We share ideas on game strategy and how we would handle different situations. She has a really intellectual ap-proach to the game, and I enjoy those discussions. We both have about a 30-minute commute to work, so we talk almost daily during the season during the drive to school.”
Being opponents twice a year in the North Iowa Cedar League-West can create some tension. For some, anyway. The dad and daughter, however, every game ends in a hug in the handshake line. But both want to win.
The competitive aspect aside, the two just appreciated the moment. They look forward to many more.
“I think it’s really awesome that I get to coach against my dad twice a year,” Gerringer said. “It wasn’t something that I ever really thought would happen, but it’s really cool to see that we are both active in basketball and in the same conference. I grew up going to watch my dad coach games, and now I get to coach at the same game as him. It’s really just a cool, full-circle mo-ment.”
For Heubner, this season has given him at least two proud dad moments. Even though there’s some mixed emotions involved.
“It is a double edged sword,” Heubner said. “I want her to be successful, but our team needs to get wins as well. I told her that I hope her team goes 19-2 every year and that those two losses are to our team. As a parent you want your kids to chase their dreams and be successful. Know-ing that she is in a position to be a role model and have a great influence on the girls at G-R is an awesome feeling as a parent.”
