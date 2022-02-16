For many, living a good life begins with faith. Churches have long provided the path toward that spiritual life through weekly worship services on Sunday. But many churches have other worship times to complement Sundays.
Still other churches offer more ways to help people be and live better outside of those services. Some still center on God’s Word, while other programs have relatively little to do with it.
Almost every church offers something outside the typical worship service that aims at making lives better. Two Iowa Falls churches — River’s Edge and First United Methodist Church — are among them.
UMC, for example, hosts things like The Elk Run Investment Club that has nothing to do with religion but helps a small group financially through a social setting. They also host things like Boy Scouts, a weekly community meal, a support group and other programs to go along with the “normal” church offerings.
River’s Edge hosts events ranging from financial and recovery programs to fun things like trivia night and chili cook-offs. All, said Pastor Mike Mentzer, with the same intent in mind.
“For us, it’s all church,” Mentzer said. “We don’t see anything that we do as un-spiritual. It’s about bringing people together in relationships which we want to continually do.”
In line with his church’s mission are small groups, Mentzer said, like the Women’s Group led by office administrator Jean Foley.
“One of those groups was a catalyst for Blended and Blessed, which supported and encouraged blended families through the difficulties they face as they come together after a death or divorce,” Mentzer said. “Then that group started a marriage conference. It was about how can we build up and strengthen marriages, not just in our church but in our community.”
Mentzer said his church is always challenged to use its gifts and talents to be of service to God. One such way is Financial Peace University. Held at the Farm Bureau office in Iowa Falls, the Dave Ramsey-based program helps people learn how to create and stick to a budget, save for emergencies, and make a financial plan.
The class is held over several weeks. It’s led by River’s Edge board member Aaron Fopma of Thrivent and church member Paula Nugent.
One other program related to River’s Edge, though not necessarily their program, is Celebrate Recovery. The program does meet at the church as a rule, but is currently without a leader.
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with a hurt, pain or addiction of any kind including any addiction, anger, co-dependency, eating disorder, food addiction, love and relationship issues, and physical/sexual/emotional abuse.
“It’s for anybody who’s been kicked in the teeth by life in any which way,” Mentzer said. “People look at it like it’s about alcohol or drug addiction, but it can be more than that. People can come and experience and know that no matter what your past is, God has an awesome future for you.”
Mentzer also said Wings of Refuge, a Christ-centered organization providing opportunities to survivors of sex trafficking, was spawned in part by River’s Edge members.
“A lot of the beginnings of Wings of Refuge here came from people who were a part of our church and because of that, we partnered with them,” Mentzer said. “We don’t claim Wings of Refuge as our ministry because it’s way bigger than that, but we love being a partner.”
Mentzer said his church donates to Wings of Refuge and allows it to use the church’s buildings and other resources as needed.
“There are tons of people who need what we and other churches do,” Mentzer said. “Who cares if they come to our church every Sunday if we can make a difference in their lives?”
Duane Schultz is an active member of First United Methodist Church. In addition to helping with youth groups and any number of other in-church activities, he is also an integral part of those things that reach out beyond church membership and outside the church walls.
Schultz is a big part of the weekly Bible studies that are held in the lower level of the Coffee Attic and Book Cellar in Iowa Falls. He is also one of the members of the Elk’s Run Investment Club which meets in the church. And he leads the local Boy Scouts who meet at the church as well.
“The Investment Club was not really part of the church, but it was members of that church who originated it in 1997,” Schultz said. “There’s contracts, so it limits membership. Over the years, we’ve had members who weren’t Methodist, but right now we all are. We meet here at the church 10 times a year to fellowship and talk about our group investments.”
Schultz said the 10 members bought in, with the money going into a collective pot to buy stocks. For the most part, Schultz said the group lets its investments ride. He said the reward is seeing a stock rise. But even then, group members don’t necessarily put cash in their pockets in the way of dividends.
“The only time we really cash out is when a member leaves, then they get one-tenth of their share back,” Schultz said. “We’ve done that just once, a few years ago. We have dues that go into the stocks and sell when a member leaves or we vote to sell underperforming stocks. When we sell, we usually put it right back in. Our portfolio isn’t real big, but it does pretty good.”
While he and the other club members may or may not end up living well later with the money, Schultz said he gets a lot of immediate joy in his involvement with the weekly Bible Study and Scouts.
Schultz said scouting teaches so many things. Even its simple motto “Be Prepared” indicates what the program is about.
“They work up through the ranks and they get to enjoy the outdoors and learn skills,” Schultz said. “They learn something, and then are empowered to do what they learn on their own.”
Schultz said he has enjoyed watching the scouting group grow and seeing those kids grow through the program and go on to great lives. He added that he gets the same feeling, only with an older crowd, during the weekly Bible study.
“It’s a social time — you meet, have a coffee and a snack and take some time to just talk,” Schultz said. “But then we start reading and try to have a reasonably intelligent conversation about it. It’s a way to share your faith with other people and to grow with it. It’s good to have peers to take what we talk about in the Bible and figure out how it affects us every day.”
Both Mentzer and Schultz said the “church” is a lot of things. The one most think of is the physical building. But Schultz said “church” is more than that.
“It’s the people that come to that building,” Schultz said. “The building is for those faithful and those just looking alike. For me, church is about living in a way that helps people. If it’s all about me, what importance is there? Importance comes from the friendships you make and the people you influence and the relationships you build. It’s about living a life that inspires others and lifts them up.”
The more relationships grow, Mentzer added, the more suited one is to tackle the missions God has set. That’s where the true personal improvement comes from, devout Christian or not. Mentzer said extra programs are simply a matter of being a good church. He said all churches, regardless of denomination, do the same thing.
“No matter how big or how small, how spiritual or how secular, we’re just going to be better together for all these things that bind us together,” Mentzer said. “Unless somebody with a specific gift or a talent, the number one thing we can be is a good church. But what a good church does, when the spirit moves, is open their doors for other events and ministries and opportunities for everybody.”
