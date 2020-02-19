When Crystal Carroll and Nicole Low began planning for a community garden in Eldora, they set the bar high.
The goal was to provide at least 700 pounds of fresh produce that would benefit at-risk and low-income families.
During its first full year in existence in 2019, organizers and volunteers turned roughly one acre of land into more than 800 pounds of food.
Volunteers in Eldora, Iowa Falls and Alden have been active in maintaining community gardens that provide products for their local food pantries.
In Eldora, Low and Carroll met through church activities, as the latter is a children’s ministry director at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church. They both share a passion for gardening.
“This garden has been much better than we could have hoped for. First-year gardens have some obstacles that need to be cleared. Just getting the whole thing constructed was a huge focus last year at this time,” Low said. “Now, going into the spring, it’s a lot more relaxed because we already have a structure up. There’s a fence already there. We don’t have to start from square one, and now we can look at trying to get more people to take ownership of it.”
Carroll anticipates that more people will want to get involved after they saw how others have taken advantage of the leased plots. Right now, there are 10 to 15 people renting plots at the Eldora Community Garden. Other groups such as Girl Scouts, 4-H, Hardin County Savings Bank, Hy-Vee and local preschool students have taken advantage of the space for educational purposes.
Initially, Low said people seemed to assume the City of Eldora paid for the project, but that’s not the case. More than $28,000 in grant money has been obtained to help purchase seeds and assist with maintenance costs.
Darwin Miller - former administrator of Hardin County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - said one of the organization’s goals is to help get programs like the community gardens off the ground.
“The feedback we’ve gotten is positive,” Miller said. “We were able to hook the Eldora garden individuals up with resources through ISU. They received a Master Gardener grant and are applying again this year was well. ISU Extension also provides advice and information on gardening while helping them get equipment. Our position is to be a facilitator for projects like this.”
The Iowa Falls community garden — a 40-by-40-foot plot located in Sunnyside Park — got a $5,000 through ISU Extenstion to help with startup costs.
Miller said the Iowa Falls garden has provided opportunities for local Master Gardeners to finish their volunteer hour requirements. Local 4-Hers have also volunteered and helped harvest vegetables from the garden.
“What those who work at the food pantries tell us is that produce just flies off the shelves,” Miller said of the demand for fresh food. “There’s a big demand for that for old and young users of the pantries.”
Low said the Eldora garden hosted visitors from the Ankeny area, who said there’s nothing similiar in that community to the space the Eldora garden encompasses.
Last year, more than 50 varieties of vegetables — including lettuces, herbs, salad greens and brussels sprouts — were grown in the space. While there were also the more traditional vegetables such as tomatoes and corn, Carroll said they wanted people to experience a wide variety of plants and have items that “are not found in grocery stores.”
This year, Low and Carroll are hopeful there will be more buy-in from community members to eat the produce that’s delivered to the Pine Lake Food Shelf pantry. While the public is aware the produce is on the shelf at the local food pantry, there has been some hesitation to try some of the less familiar items, such as kale.
That may lead to more educational class offerings through ISU Extension, including courses that would provide information on consuming what the garden is producing.
“How do we get people to experience produce like it’s intended to be? That is one of our biggest goals moving forward,” Carroll said.
Eldora Community Garden organizers are hoping to engage new groups to get involved with the garden. That includes a partnership with the local Tiger PACK day care program in town.
In Alden, Tom Vanderloop has spent the last four years helping maintain a community garden behind Hilltop Village.
He said there are 16 plots, but gardeners have to provide their own seeds and/or plants. Some of the produce is distributed to the Alden Food Pantry, as well as residents at Hilltop Village.
“I know some take items such as sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, peppers . . . those types of items. A portion of what is grown is taken there. Some choose to take items like potatoes to Hilltop (Village) residents, so that is a nice gesture,” Vanderloop said.
Carroll said while the wait is on for the garden to thaw for the spring, it’s nice to take a little break from planning.
Overall, the women’s main goal has been realized, as the produce from the garden his helping families and individuals in need. Besides the Pine Lake Food Shelf, the Eldora Community Garden also takes some produce to local nursing homes.
In five years, Carroll and Low said they believe it will be possible to harvest more than 1,000 pounds of produce in the community garden. They would also love to see more plot owners, as well as more community ownership.
“I almost wish we didn’t have to lock it (the garden). People see a lock and think it’s a big process. We just ask them to sign a document where they agree to be responsible person and take care of it,” Low said. “That’s one of our biggest priorities . . . getting the community to really take ownership of this.”
