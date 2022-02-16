The pandemic has made life more difficult for everyone, and it’s times like these when sometimes just holding the line is progress in and of itself. At least that’s the case with the physical therapy department at Hansen Family Hospital and the nurses and administrators at Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health.
Scott Krueger, director of rehabilitation services and a doctor of physical therapy at HFH, said he’s proud of the services the department has been able to continue to provide, even if many people aren’t aware of many of them.
“We do physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab, as well as a fitness center,” Krueger said. “Basically, we take people that are struggling with some point of their life, whether it’s getting dressed, after a stroke, after an orthopedic surgery, injury, anything like that. So, our main function here is to try to get their way of life back to normalized.”
There were plans to allow the public access to the equipment just before the pandemic began, but the hospital decided that the wellness center area should only be open to current and past patients. Still, the department was able to start one new program about six months ago to help patients and cut down on their travel.
“We have started a PAD (peripheral artery disease) program back here, which deals with vascular disease in the lower legs,” Krueger said. “Those patients who have pain due to circulation issues can come in and walk on the treadmill and we try to work up that tolerance to decrease their pain.”
Krueger said three or four patients are taking advantage of PAD program. He added that his team sees about 150 patients and conducts around 1,000 sessions per month.
While the work can sometimes be frustrating and requires great patience, Krueger said he loves his job and looks forward to coming to work every day because of the people he gets to know.
“That’s the part of my job that I like the most because I do get to get to develop that relationship (with patients),” he said. “We see them two to three times per week. Most of the patients come in I know their name, I know their wife, I know their grandkids. You pretty much know everything about them by the time you’re done.”
A typical session lasts between 30 and 45 minutes. Krueger said he also looks forward to watching patients improve from session to session.
“That is the main thing for all of us back here,” he said. “You see somebody sometimes at their worst working back up to that ‘normal’ way of life. That’s very rewarding for everyone.”
Krueger’s staff consists of two physical therapists (including himself), a physical therapist assistant, an occupational therapist, and a speech therapist. A nurse and respiratory therapist from the cardiac department also assist when heart patients are rehabbing.
He said it is not uncommon for people not to realize the range of speech issues Denise Renaud, the hospital’s speech therapist, is able to treat. She works with people whose speech has been affected due to a stroke, Parkinson’s Disease or other illness. But she also works with children who have speech impediments, those with trouble swallowing and other ailments.
Krueger said there are other preconceived notions about physical therapy.
“I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that (physical therapy) is always going to be painful,” he said. “A lot of people come out thinking it’s going to hurt. That’s not always the case. There are a few things that might be a little painful depending on what you’ve had done.”
Krueger also said most people don’t realize that you can consult with a physical therapist without having been referred by a doctor. He said he may refer the patient back to another department for an X-ray or other emergency conditions. He also said that a patient’s attitude helps the healing process.
“If you’re willing to buy in and really work with what we’re selling you, I guess,” he said. “It usually will help.”
Greenbelt Home Care toes the line
About 17 miles south of HFH, Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health has seen its fair share of challenges in the last two years, but it has been able to continue serving its clients thanks to the dedication and hard work of its nurses and home care aids.
“Everything through COVID has really continued to happen as normal,” said Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents. “We lost a few clients along the way who just didn’t want extra people coming into their homes. But otherwise, besides extra PPE and infection control processes, everything has remained the same for home health.”
The largest portion of what GHC/HCPH does is contract for in-home care and serves about 150 patients. Rachel Loyd, home care aid supervisor, said those clients have a wide range of needs.
“Some of them need skilled services where they have an RN doing assessments and some of them just need personal care,” she said. “We’ll help them with their bathing, safely getting them in and out of the shower. Then we have patients that we’re just cleaning for them to make sure they’re safe in their home.”
Loyd added that GHC/HCPH will also help with buying groceries, banking, laundry and other day-to-day services for clients. A total of 10 nurses and seven home care aids provide those services. Greenbelt Home Care has partnered with the county to provide services to those who cannot afford them, hence the double name.
“The only good thing about COVID is apparently the government has all this money to throw at us now,” Reents said. “So that’s exciting, but it’s very specific about what we can spend it on. For example, some of it had to be specifically related to vaccines . . . Our most recent one is a technology upgrade.”
GHC/HCPH provides services to all ages, from infants to the elderly. Reents said she loves being able to help people through her work, but she enjoys certain programs more than others. She said she enjoys the food pantries they provide, Toys for Tots and the Back to School program, but she has a favorite.
“One of my favorite programs is our family support program,” Reents said. “One of our nurses runs the program. She works with prenatal through age 5 children. She checks their milestones, makes sure they’re ready for kindergarten, makes sure they’re good and healthy and offer any parent support resources.”
Reents said she has been disappointed because referrals for the program have been much more difficult to garner since Hansen Family Hospital closed its OB department and discontinued delivery of babies in Iowa Falls.
Now in her 14th year with GHC/HCPH, Reents still has a reason to go to work every morning.
“I enjoy seeing that our patients are able to stay in their homes longer because we’re bringing everything to them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.