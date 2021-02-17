Curling up with a good book has gotten more difficult with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Libraries were closed, some reopening to their patrons only recently. The closure meant library directors and their staff had to get creative to keep materials in the hands of readers of all ages.
Katie Lupkes became director of the Ackley Public Library in July - in the midst of the pandemic. By the time she accepted the position, the previous co-directors had already implemented curbside delivery. The service was also offered by library directors Melissa Johanson and Karen Mennenga in Steamboat Rock and Wellsburg, respectively.
All three understand the love of getting lost in a good book. While their patrons’ passion for reading could be fostered through online access to materials, they acknowledge that having a book in hand and turning a page is drastically different.
Public libraries are no longer a place for just books and magazines. In recent years, the public library has transitioned to hosting programs for all ages. There are summer reading programs, overnighters, after-school reading for children and book clubs, coloring programs, and more. They provide faxing services, access to computers and Wi-Fi, and serve as a place to check out everything from DVDs to cake pans.
In May, Johanson of the Steamboat Rock Public Library, opened her doors with a limit of five people at a time. In Wellsburg that limit was 10. Those constraints challenged all the directors to come up with different ways to foster the love of reading.
All three have been creative in meeting the needs of their communities. They’ve given traditional programming a non-traditional look.
In Ackley, the summer reading program was held online. Lupkes received copyright permissions to read to children during Facebook Live sessions. The sessions were coupled with grab bags which included themed craft supplies and a book for every child.
Lupkes said more than 180 children took part in the program, many more than come into the library for the traditional program. She plans to incorporate the online program with the on-site version this summer - if COVID-19 allows. And if not, she knows her trial run of the online version was a success and she’ll use it again, if necessary.
A similar program was held in Wellsburg with Mennenga using Zoom to meet with children for story hour. She’s planning to keep using the format with children of the community, recalling a very special moment during this summer’s program.
“I had a little guy who listened intently as I read the book and when I was done and it was only he and I left in the group, he asked if he could read to me now,” Mennenga said. “Of course I obliged!”
For patrons of the Steamboat Rock Library, an online option was not available. Johanson explained that the community was only recently connected to internet services with speeds fast enough to do so. She’s looking forward to a time when kids are back in the building.
“I miss the kids and so does Mandy, the library dog,” Johanson said.
Mandy is a small rescue dog who belongs to Johanson and goes to work with her each day. The little dog loves her “job” and spends time with each child who comes through the door. While her visits with children are fewer than before the pandemic, she greets those who drop in at the library with great gusto, recognizing them even behind their masks.
Each director used the time their building was inaccessible to the public wisely. Projects that are difficult to complete while in the midst of helping patrons were quickly undertaken. Deep cleaning, weeding out old books, updating and building of new websites were among the projects completed.
With COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise and the hope of returning to normalcy in the near future, all three directors are looking at ways to pull patrons and community members back into their buildings.
“We’ve missed them so much,” said Johanson. “It’s just too quiet here!”
To ease her patrons back into the library, she’s started planning and is already implementing some new ideas, including “Blind Date with a Book.” Patrons pick up a wrapped book, clued in to its contents by a brief description of the story tucked inside. Once they’ve finished it, the book is returned with a completed form about the reading experience.
Johanson has also begun asking for donations for gift giveaways and is also planning on a drive to replace the library’s computers. Once they are installed, she knows the kids will be back in. And there’s the popcorn machine - she hopes that she can get it up and running again each Wednesday. The snack provides just one more reason for her patrons to visit.
In Ackley, Lupkes is looking into some of her own ideas, including the expansion of the summer reading grab bags. Each has included a book that children can take home and keep, something she knows every child loves.
All three know that online and audio book lovers may continue to use those services. But it will not halt their attempts to bring their patrons back inside the walls of the physical building where the books inside lead them on adventures only taken through the pages of a good book.
