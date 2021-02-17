We’ve lost a lot over the last year. Jobs and income, opportunities, connection with others, our health, loved ones. The coronavirus pandemic left a mark – in most cases, a painful one – on every one of us.
This special section, which the Times Citizen publishes every February, is called Progress. Its focus is on business, industry, education and organizations in Hardin County, and the progress they’re making. This year, when our staff sat down together (via Zoom) to talk about the section, the immediate response was “Well, there’s no progress to report.” But upon closer reflection, we realized that’s not entirely true.
In many cases, businesses, schools, industry and organizations had to shift the way they operated. Whether through a proclamation or the adherence to experts’ opinions, many places of business closed their doors to the public, even temporarily. They sent employees home to work remotely, shifted their sales to online. Many adopted face mask rules, put up plastic barriers, and limited person-to-person contact, whether that was within offices, with customers, or both.
But even in difficult times there can be growth. Through these modifications, many of us discovered new ways of working – some more cumbersome, but others that are more efficient. Shoppers learned to use websites, apps and social media to purchase everything from jeans to a gallon of milk, and churches went virtual, offering worship services on Facebook, YouTube and even to the occupants of cars in a parking lot.
The Times Citizen was not immune to the challenges and changes of the last year. Much of our work requires contact with people – interviews, photographs, attendance at meetings and sporting events. We’re used to working in an office, meeting in conference rooms to discuss ideas and going out to lunch together. All of that has changed. And while we’re anxious to get back some of the “normal” of the days before COVID-19, some of the lessons we’ve learned will be carried forward with us.
Those lessons are the theme of this special section. Our reporters talked to people throughout Hardin County – funeral directors, pastors, educators, small business owners, health care providers, librarians and volunteers – to find out how they adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic, and which lessons they’ll take from it.
None of these stories paint COVID-19 as a good thing. As I write this, the disease has been confirmed in 1,646 Hardin County residents and caused 34 deaths. The last 11 months have been frustrating, isolating and scary. But even those dark days can teach us lessons. We hope that’s what we take from this experience. And as the first doses of vaccine are being administered to our friends, family and neighbors, we have hope that soon the pandemic will be behind us, and we can take those steps to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.