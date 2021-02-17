When the coronavirus was detected in Iowa last year, businesses and schools were forced to close their doors, employees found ways to work from home, and socially distanced everything became the norm. But some businesses couldn’t close their doors. They were deemed “essential.” Perhaps none more so than local health care providers.
Inside Hansen Family Hospital last March, team members at every level responded to the pandemic’s arrival in the state by preparing for spread of the highly contagious, potentially fatal disease. Visitors were banned, elective procedures were canceled, and a tent was erected in the facility’s front parking lot for the purpose of conducting COVID-19 tests. It was all hands on deck.
“We had to immediately form an incident command and that’s not a process that everybody was real familiar with, but we had to hit the ground running day one,” Lori Krenos, the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, said. Representatives of every area of the hospital – from maintenance and rehab services, to nursing and laboratory – began meeting all day, every day.
“The ‘normal’ we knew the day before was no longer the norm,” Krenos said. “All of our work suddenly looked different.”
Visits go virtual
Even as hospital leaders’ attention shifted to coronavirus and the pandemic, providers still had to be able to treat patients for other non-COVID issues. The community was still coming down with illnesses, still suffering injuries, still needed care. But control and protection were of utmost concern. Telehealth became a way forward.
Telehealth refers to a way of seeing or treating patients using telecommunications. At HFH, that has taken the form of Zoom visits with providers. That process was a scramble, said Darla Nederhoff, Director of Clinics, but it was made easier by recent technology purchases, including laptops that were equipped with cameras. But even after telehealth visits launched, tweaks to the system continued.
Nurses began calling patients before their Zoom visit to prepare them. Patients were asked to take their temperature and blood pressure, if possible. If the issue was a skin rash, they were asked to have a flashlight handy to give the provider a better view of it through Zoom.
Telehealth is one of the many COVID-implemented practices that hospital staff said they think is here to stay.
“I don’t think telehealth is ever going to go away,” Krenos said. “I think you have a whole generation that likes it. It’s more convenient, some feel it’s safe and some it just works better with their schedule to be able to do something like that.”
Thinking outside the hospital
Last spring, amid concerns about the virus spreading unchecked, elective medical procedures and visits were suspended. For a brief time that included rehabilitation services. But the hospital’s therapists – and others at the facility – realized rehabilitative treatments weren’t as “elective” as they seem. People who’ve suffered an injury, or are recovering from surgery, need to continue rehabilitation.
The hospital came up with an outside-the-box plan, and in April it moved rehabilitation services to Ellsworth Community College’s Dale Howard Family Activity Center. The activity center had closed to mitigate the spread of the virus, and the gym and exercise space was perfect for rehab services to operate without bringing more people through the hospital’s doors.
Last summer, the department moved back into the hospital, but Scott Krueger, Director of Rehabilitation Services, said the way they work remains changed. Rather than meeting with patients in a large open area, therapists – including physical, occupational and speech – have their own closed offices where they see patients.
While there’s been some return to normal, Krueger said he doesn’t think rehab services will ever operate the way it did before coronavirus.
“I think life outside the hospital will eventually go back to the way it was, but in our area and in the hospital, I think things have changed forever,” Krueger said. “There will always be heightened cleaning to keep employees and patients safe. It’s really for the best of everybody’s health.”
All eyes on lab tests
Hansen Family Hospital’s laboratory has always been a vital part of the facility’s functions. It runs blood work, tests for illness and disease, and responds to patients’ and providers’ needs 24 hours a day. But when coronavirus hit, testing for the virus became a top priority.
“A lot of the patient care elective things were ramping down quickly, but COVID testing was really escalating,” Krenos said. “A huge part of their time was spent on running COVID swabs.”
But it wasn’t as simple as receiving samples and running those tests. With every COVID-19 test that arrives in the HFH lab, there are different ways to process it, different reasons to process it and different levels of urgency.
“Prioritizing is something we’ve learned a lot about,” Lab Director Jessie Harken said. “We can get 10 to 15 COVID tests at a time. We’ve told providers we’ll have results within 24 hours. But they may be coming in from the ER and they need them right away, or a surgical patient needs them within 72 hours. It’s making sure we’re prioritizing what needs to get done and helping patients in any way we can.”
Reporting of the COVID test results has also increased the lab’s work. Every COVID-19 test, whether positive or negative, has to be reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health within 24 hours. That reporting started off manual, but has become an automatic electronically-filed report.
Cleaning takes priority
One of the central focuses of life inside Hansen Family Hospital for the last 11 months has been infection control. That’s taken the form of temperature checks at the front door, disinfecting the chairs in waiting areas, and masking by everyone in the building. Along the way, other tools have helped - a special disinfecting machine that uses UV light to kill germs, negative pressure patient rooms and limits on how long staff can spend in a COVID patient’s room.
“This is probably our new normal,” Jill Schafer, RN, the hospital’s infectious controls specialist said of the stepped-up cleaning. “You’re always going to have something you need to disinfect.”
In the past, during flu season, the hospital has placed hand sanitizer in more prominent locations around the building, and offered face masks for those who weren’t feeling well, but COVID brought a whole new level of prevention.
When a patient who’s been sitting in a chair is called back to their appointment, the person calling them back wipes down the chair they were sitting in. When an exam room is vacated, it’s cleaned. Inpatient rooms are subjected to a thorough cleaning – first by a paint sprayer-like machine, then by a Skytron UV light machine, and finally by housekeeping, the same as it would be cleaned in any other circumstance.
“This is significantly different from the normal infection control we all learned,” said Krenos. “We’ve just been trying to wrap our arms around how do we move forward with this.”
The pandemic has changed every part of Hansen Family Hospital. And much like society, it’s left no one unaffected.
“I don’t think there’s an area of the hospital that hasn’t been touched,” Krenos said. “I can’t think of an area that their workflow is the same.”
Among the staff, there have been positive effects from the pandemic. There’s a we’re-in-this-together attitude, which means more and better collaboration.
“I think because people have taken on other roles and what used to be their normal, I think it has really helped the teamwork, and people have a better appreciation for the input other people can offer,” Krenos said. “I see that type of work only becoming more collaborative going forward.”
And ultimately, that will benefit the patients and the community. And, in turn, the hospital.
“We’ve worked to be able to keep people safe, but give them the care they need,” Krueger said. “I think it’ll change the way health care is for everyone, including a small hospital like this. We need to keep patients in the door and have the community realize we are doing everything we can to keep the community safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.