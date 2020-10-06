IOWA FALLS
Barbara Maschka, 77, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Barb was born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to LaVerne and Yvetta Schmidt. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in Speech and Language Pathology.
She was married to her first husband, Barton Zoellner, and together they had two children, Angela and Adam. Barb received her Masters Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and enjoyed a 40 year career as a Speech and Language Pathologist. This career began with the Hardin County Superintendent of Schools and she retired with AEA 267.
In 1991 she was united in marriage to Dan Maschka. Together they enjoyed a fun life traveling and enjoying their families. Barb was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church where she served as a Women’s Circle Leader. She also belonged to the Ellsworth Hospital Auxiliary and Scenic City Retired School Personnel. She was an avid Packers fan, “Go Pack Go!”
Barb is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Craig Caliger of Newport Beach, California, and their two sons, Jake and Max; her son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Lisa Zoellner of Austin, Texas; her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Karen Schmidt of Gilbert, Arizona; her niece, Krista Stalewski (Dan); and her nephew, Ryan Schmidt (Megan).
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dan Maschka.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Saturday, Oct. 24, 9:30-10:15 a.m., a time of visitation at St. Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main St., Iowa Falls, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with burial at St. Mark Cemetery. Please join us for a luncheon to celebrate Barb at the Open Door in Iowa Falls at noon. All COVID precautions to be observed for all events and will include masks and social distancing. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Barb Maschka Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
A Zoom to Meeting is being offered for those who cannot safely attend the services. Linn’s Funeral Home and the family of Barbara Maschka are inviting everyone who wants to use this service. There is a individual link and meeting ID and passcode that will be used for the services of Barbara Maschka located below. If you have never used Zoom to Meeting before, we ask that you have everything ready to go days ahead of time, as you may need to download an app or program on your phone or computer ensuring that hopefully there are no technical difficulties the day of the service. We will have the meeting open approximately one hour ahead of the start of the service; however, everyone’s camera and microphone will be muted except those that are set up in the church.
Use the following link or Meeting ID and passcode to join the service the day of:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/3345732185?pwd=Y0RKMHpHQkF5YjBXS2RFWHBHbzFrQT09
Meeting ID: 334 573 2185
Passcode: Barb
