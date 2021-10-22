Area voters return to the polls on Nov. 2 to decide city and school elections. In Hubbard, the mayoral seat is up for grabs, as are two seats on the city council. Current Mayor Marshall Simmerman is not seeking re-election and no candidates have emerged to run for mayor, which means a write-in candidate will win the race. On the city council side, two newcomers are running unopposed for seats on the city council: Chad Ball and Scott Cross.
On the Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board, incumbent Keith England is being challenged by candidate Tracy Rieks for a seat that represents District #3. And in District #4, Laura Imsland is seeking her first term in office. If elected, she will replace Nathan Weig, who is not seeking another term in office.
CITY
Mayor
No candidates.
City Council
(vote for two)
Chad Ball
Age: 31
Occupation: District 1 Mechanic for the Iowa DOT.
Previous elected experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election? "I'm trying to become more involved within this great community that we are raising our family in."
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I am currently working in the public sector and that has brought me some really great experience with different municipalities within the state. I am also currently participating in the Certified Public Management program offered through Drake University. The program’s curriculum focuses on many of the key factors involved with public administration.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “A strong work ethic and morally sound state of mind, with the community’s best interest at heart.”
Scott Cross
Age: 45
Occupation: Manager, Transportation Operations at Green Products
Previous elected experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election? “With two open seats, our great town needs them filled. It is a great opportunity to be part of this town of Hubbard.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I am currently president of the Hubbard Golf Course and have served on that board for three years. I have sat on other boards, but being elected to the city council, I look forward to this new opportunity.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “I am here to listen to our community, and to continue to help Hubbard bring in new people to this great community. We have a lot to offer in our small town. It’s a beautiful small town. We have two big projects about to wrap up, and the swimming pool is in the beginning stages and I look forward to being part of that as it makes steps forward.”
SCHOOL BOARD
District #3
(vote for one)
Keith England
Age: 54
Occupation: Self-employed farmer
Previous elected experience: England was elected to the Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board in 2009. He was appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014 to serve on the School Budget Review Committee of Iowa.
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I want to use my experience and knowledge of the district to promote an environment of educational opportunities and financial stability for the district and communities.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I have an understanding of school finance and the ability to keep the district be financially sound to provide the educational opportunities for students while supporting staff. Since the passage of the voter-approved bond issue, I have been highly involved in the district’s infrastructure projects. Bond funds were used to build the new gym/band room/community fitness center in Hubbard, replace heating and add cooling systems to both Hubbard and Radcliffe, a classroom addition in Radcliffe and the latest project of the transportation building in Radcliffe.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “The ability to listen to their concerns and ideas, consider all the aspects of information and make the best decision that benefits the students, parents, district and communities.”
Tracey Rieks
Age: 49
Occupation: Owner at J&T Logistics Inc.
Previous elected experience: None
Why did you decide to run for election? “To become more involved in my kids’ daily routine and the school district as a whole. I am a business owner in the area and want to be a part of the continued success of our schools.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I work with the students while helping to coach the South Hardin Trap Team each spring. I feel I have a good rapport with those students and their parents. Also, as a business owner, I am met with making decisions and having open minded discussion daily.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “I will do my best to meet the needs of our school districts employees, students and families. I will keep an open mind to discussions. I will do my best to continue to support the district.”
District #4
(vote for one)
Laura Imsland
Age: 40
Occupation: Caterer/owner Tablespoon Catering
Previous elected experience: None. Imsland is a co-chair of the Hubbard Swimming Pool fundraising committee
Why did you decide to run for election? “I have four children in the district, three are school age and I want to be actively involved.”
What relevant experience would you bring to this position? “I am a parent of four kids. One in high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary. I have friends and family on staff in each building and I’m very active in the community. I am hearing several perspectives and viewpoints when it comes to issues regarding our school district. As a business owner, I also hope to contribute using that experience and knowledge.”
What could your constituents expect from you if you are elected? “I hope to well represent the families in my district. I highly value hearing from all sides of a discussion before coming to a decision. I want to be an approachable member of the board that families feel is speaking on their behalf.”
