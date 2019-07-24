Nine months out of the year, Mike Moehlman is content teaching vocal music to students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Rock Run and Pineview elementary schools.
But for the past 12 years, Moehlman has spent a portion of his summers sitting in the passenger seat with anxious and eager students hoping to complete their driver’s education training.
For Moehlman, the enjoyment he gets from being a driver’s education instructor overshadows any preconceived notions he may have had about the role.
“We had a physical education teacher here, (Burke) Swenson, and he taught PE. They needed someone and asked me if I wanted to do it. At first I thought he was crazy. He said it wasn’t bad and I went along on a ride. I quickly discovered it wasn’t that bad and I enjoyed it,” Moehlman said. “I remembered all the stuff that happened when I took driver’s ed. When someone goes up on a curb or takes a wide turn, you kind of remember those things. Someone described it as long periods of boredom punctuated by brief moments of terror.”
Typically, IF-A students are enrolled in driver’s education for three- to four-week periods, but there’s also a two-week session in August. Moehlman said there are certain elements of the course that must be taught as required by the state of Iowa. That includes railroad awareness, alcohol and drug awareness, and bicycle/motorcycle safety.
Following the guidelines and principles from the textbook “Drive Right,” Moehlman said course instructors have used that for driving basics and fundamentals that need to be reviewed.
IF-A’s driver’s education class includes 30 hours of classroom work and six hours of driving per student.
He said it doesn’t take long for him to determine whether a student has previous driving experience when they drive the school’s driver’s ed car for the first time.
“You can tell right away if the student has basic mechanics of turning corners, starts and stops. If the look at their feet when they are braking . . . that’s a dead giveaway that they are a beginner. We go around the parking lot to make sure they get comfortable driving the car. We take side streets for awhile. If I feel they are all right, we will go around town where I can check their lane and speed control,” Moehlman said.
One of the biggest hurdles is getting the students to stop using the advice shared with them by their parents.
“They tend to do what their parents tell them. ‘My mom and dad said I can go 5 (mph) over.’ Well, we can’t teach them to do that. Stop signs are big. Most of us don’t do 100 percent stops. We do 95 percent, but we have to teach the full 100 percent stop,” Moehlman said.
Anxiety and nerves can be present in the car when an inexperienced student sits behind the wheel. Moehlman said he used to hold a clipboard and jot down notes while a student was driving, but he’s changed that method. Now, he puts the clipboard off to the side and fills it out when each driver’s day is complete.
“Basically, the less I write, the better they’ve done. I try to relax them and make a joke here or there to keep them relaxed,” Moehlman said.
The difficulty of the routes increases as students go through the summer class. Drives start in Iowa Falls before moving to relatively lesser traveled highways north of town. Gravel roads are also traveled, and turnabout exercises are performed where there is less traffic.
After parallel parking, students drive out of town to larger cities such as Ames, Cedar Falls and Mason City. Seeing students experience driving around all kinds of traffic in the bigger communities can be interesting.
“When we go out of town, I look for safety first and how they handle everyone else’s driving. My drivers are usually following the rules but others are not. Other people cutting them off or breaking some rules . . . I like to see how they react to that,” he said.
Overall, Moehlman said teaching vocal music during the school year and driver’s education during the summer provides a nice cycle for him.
“Both are very different from each other. It’s nice to go from teaching little K-5 kids to middle school and high school kids in the summer. It keeps both fresh for me and gets me excited when I move from one to the other,” Moehlman said.
