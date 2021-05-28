More felony burglary charges were filed against an Eldora man on Tuesday after he was charged with two counts of burglary on Monday.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Benjamin Earl Feilmeier has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary first offense, and one count of fourth-degree theft. He was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary on Monday.
No criminal affidavits are currently available, but the trial information accuses Feilmeier of a series of burglaries on May 14. It is unclear where the alleged burglaries occurred, but the alleged victim owns property in Eldora and Ackley according to public records.
The trial information states that Feilmeier broke into a construction trailer, a camper and a vehicle that day. It is unclear what he allegedly took, but a fourth-degree theft charge is designated for items whose total value is between $300 and $750.
Feilmeier faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted on all counts in this case. He could be sentenced to as many as ten years if convicted of the charges filed Monday.
