An aching back, a stiff neck, or a headache can put a damper on any day. Rather than popping a pill for the pain, many are relying upon the expertise of chiropractic care for relief.
Licensed providers, known as Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.), care for their patients’ neuromusculoskeletal system – bones, nerves, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Through improving the performance of the system, chiropractors, like Kurt Sperfslage, DC, of Ackley, can improve the body’s motion and function.
Sperfslage was first exposed to chiropractic care in high school after a neck injury received while playing football. The care he received provided the relief he needed. After a brief consideration of becoming an athletic trainer, he instead chose to pursue a career in chiropractic care. He received his degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.
In 2001, after searching for a small-town practice, Sperfslage landed in Ackley. Twenty-one years later he’s still providing chiropractic care to residents of the community and beyond. He’s seen some changes during the course of his career including more implementation of exercise, stretching, and core strengthening being added to the care he provides. Everyone, he says, goes home with some kind of stretching exercises following treatment.
“Chiropractic care is a holistic approach to treating the body,” Sperfslage began. “Adjustments of the spine and extremities can have an effect on not only musculoskeletal pain but on the visceral (organ) functions of the body.”
He explains that when the neuromusculoskeletal system is not functioning properly, the result is inflammation, muscle tightness, and nerve irritation, all of which cause pain. Adjustments improve joint range of motion and a reduction in symptoms.
Sperfslage uses many methods to treat his patients, the most important of which is his hands. A chiropractor uses their hands to feel tension and rigidity in the soft tissue surrounding the spine and other areas of the body.
Along with his hands, Sperfslage uses various modalities to aid in treating his patients. In the past, he used ultrasound and muscle stimulation more frequently than he does today. His focus in chiropractic care is to assist people to achieve their best possible motion. To that goal, he often works hand-in-hand with massage therapists, physical therapists and medical doctors. Those relationships, built over time, are in the best interests of patients of both.
Chiropractic care and advice may also include foam rolling - a form of exercise using a large foam roll that applies a gentle force to tender spots and can help in release. Foam rolling, Sperfslage says, helps support the adjustments he has made on patients and is great for mobilization.
“Foam rolling can be painful,” Sperfslage said. “Muscles are not supposed to be sore, and you find areas of tightness and it can be very sore.”
“If you do these things at home — stretching, exercises, foam rolling — you won’t need to see me as often,” Sperfslage said. Though his goal is always to make his patients feel better and provide them with these tools for home use, there will be times when advice isn’t followed.
Patients seeking chiropractic care range in age from newborn to 100 years. Age, along with individual patient needs, determine treatment provided. Both extremes require him to look at options, often with a less aggressive approach.
Sperfslage notes that those in his career don’t just adjust patients, they examine patients, looking for muscle imbalance, functional and anatomical curvature, and joint restrictions on the muscular skeletal side.
Neurological deficits — loss of sensation, muscle weakness — are also considered.
Chiropractic care is also used to aid with breathing difficulties, such as asthma. It can also help with vertigo, gastric reflex, colic in children, sleeplessness, aid in lowering blood pressure, and improve range of motion and balance. The list goes on to include many other ailments.
“It can also be a surprising boost to immunity and energy,” Sperfslage said.
There are instances when therapy and medication are the best option for a patient. Sperfslage has no problem moving a patient on to other forms of help when chiropractic care is not getting the results needed by the patient or expected by himself.
Chiropractic care is rewarding for Sperfslage and he is content with his career choice and the way his practice is continuing to grow. He’s had chances to expand but chose instead to continue on the path he has followed to this point.
He invites those considering chiropractic care to speak with professionals – himself or other local providers, to find a care plan that is right for them.
