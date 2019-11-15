The New Providence man who is accused of neglecting his goats has had new charges filed against him.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Travis William Jeske has now been charged with two counts of animal neglect - death or serious injury. He was previously charged with three counts of of failure to dispose of a dead animal and one count of animal neglect - no death or serious injury.
The Times Citizen previously reported that a sheriff's deputy found three dead goats and one live goat at the scene due to confusing language in the affidavits. Friday morning, Assistant Hardin County Attorney Christopher Klein, who is prosecuting the case, said only two goats were found deceased, but a third was euthanized at the scene after a veterinarian examined the animal.
All of the original charges are still open cases in addition to the new charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. in District Court.
Animal neglect - death or serious injury is a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, Jeske faces up to 1 year in jail and a fine up to $1,875 on each count.
