Iowa’s unemployment rate is 2.6 percent. That’s good news.
But low unemployment also creates challenges for businesses trying to expand operations.
Mark Buschkamp, executive director for the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation, said one of his biggest priorities is helping area businesses expand their bottom line. In many cases, that means finding quality workers.
In recent months, Buschkamp and Hardin County Economic Development Director Angela De La Riva have been visiting with city councils in Hardin County, promoting a program called Home Base Iowa.
The program connects Iowa businesses with qualified veterans and their spouses looking for career opportunities. The program also provides resources to help connect veterans and their families with education and provides an easier transition to a new community.
More than 2,000 businesses across the state are now Home Base Iowa businesses, and those companies have hired more than 16,000 veterans. The program is also connected to approximately 27 colleges and universities.
Home Base Iowa was started in 2013 by former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and Maj. Gen. Tim Orr, the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. The Home Base Iowa website gives veterans and their spouses a place to upload their résumés, which can then be searched by prospective employers. The website recruits veterans willing to relocate to Iowa from all over the world.
Buschkamp said he and De La Riva have been discussing the program with various city councils, and all seem to be on board. He became familiar with the program while working for Cherokee County a few years ago.
“When I got this position, I was looking through some files and realized we (Hardin County) were not [a Home Base Iowa community],” he said. “I reached out almost a year ago to businesses and asked them to go online to sign up to be a Home Base Iowa business. You have to have so many businesses before you can apply to become a Home Base Iowa county. That was the first step, to get businesses on board.”
Buschkamp said few of the county’s councils and boards had heard of the program. But, he said, veterans who are discharged from military service already have skills that businesses are looking for.
“They know how to show up for work, are generally organized and punctual. They may not have exact skills you need, but many of the soft skills are there,” Buschkamp said. “Veterans can fill in the gaps in our workforce that businesses need.”
With Iowa’s unemployment rate sitting at 2.6 percent, and Hardin County’s rate being 3.0 percent in December, Buschkamp said any rate below 4 percent is considered full employment. He added that barring a major recession nationally, people can expect that trend to continue. He said Hardin County’s employment numbers quite often mirror the entire state’s climate. That means employers will have to get creative to find employees to fill open positions.
For 22 years, Joedy Dennis — director of building and zoning for the City of Iowa Falls — acquired leadership skills as an infantryman in the Iowa National Guard. While the Home Base Iowa program didn’t exist when he retired from military service, he said he’s pleased to see something that will help soldiers transition back to civilian life.
“We (servicemen) are trained in many different aspects. There’s over 130-some different jobs you can do in the military, from administrative business to more hands-on stuff,” Dennis said. “The message I would like to send out to a community or person, is that you are truly going to get a motivated individual. A self-motivated person who is high in character and willing to learn and become a leader in whatever your business is.”
Dennis said his current job allows him to use skills acquired from his years in the military, and they’re skills that give his bosses confidence that he can perform tasks on his own.
“When I became building inspector for the City of Iowa Falls, I used those skills. I didn’t need a boss overlooking me every single day. Our city staff and city council know that I’m using my time wisely throughout the day,” Dennis said.
Hardin County Veterans Affairs Director Bernie Koehrsen said most of the veterans he works with have served in the Korean War, Vietnam, or in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Collectively, he said their biggest frustration has been finding good paying jobs. That’s why Koehrsen is encouraged by what the Home Base Iowa program offers.
“I don’t think the numbers will be huge, but we are trying to attract as many discharging veterans as we can to take a good look at Hardin County. We are in the process of putting incentives together,” Koehrsen said. “I know Ellsworth Community College is giving a one-year pass to the Dale Howard Activity Center. Some of our county newspapers such as the Times Citizen and Eldora newspapers are providing free one-year subscriptions. A lot of those things hopefully will add up and attract someone that is considering moving here.”
Buschkamp said Home Base Iowa has done a good job of marketing the program in the state. He added the official website — www.homebaseiowa.gov — can be searched for service members who’ve submitted résumés.
He said communities may offer incentives to attract veterans.
“Servicemen are looking for a community to raise their family. That means it could be competitive for cities to be a draw for those individuals. Maybe a community can offer a family a pool pass for the summer, or free water/sewer hook-up? There’s many ways incentives can be made,” Buschkamp said. “It’s not like we are going to get a run of 20 people. Seriously, if we get as many as three people in the next three years that took advantage of this, that would be great. There won’t be 100 people, but right now, there’s about 120 résumés on the site. They can pick where they want to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.