The Iowa Department of Human Services announced Friday it has hired a new superintendent at the Iowa Boys State Training School in Eldora.
Jason Sodders, who was acting as the school’s deputy and interim superintendent after the school’s former Superintendent Wendy Leiker resigned in August, has officially been hired.
A release from DHS said Sodders was hired after an extensive search and interview process, which include DHS leadership, the Office of the Attorney General and the Boys State Training School Citizen’s Advisory Board.
“After a thorough search and interview process, my team and I came to the same conclusion that Jason was the right choice to lead the Boys State Training School,” said DHS Director Kelly Garcia in the release. “We need someone who understands the youth on campus and someone who understands the evolution of the school—where it has been and where it’s heading. The school is undergoing a number of changes and we need a leader who can see the facility through this transition, while keeping BSTS positioned to meet the challenging needs of the youth we serve.”
Sodders began working at the school as a youth services worker in 2000. H was promoted to counselor in 2014 and to security director in 2018.
In the same release, Sodders said he wants to ensure consistency and stability within the facility and focus on staff and youth safety.
Sodders has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University. He takes over as superintendent after years of difficulty with violence, escapes and allegations of torture at the school.
