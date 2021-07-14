Radcliffe Days became Radcliffe Day amid the coronavirus pandemic last year. After being limited to just a Saturday last July, it’s back, and bigger and better than ever this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“I think we will have a great turnout,” said Radcliffe Improvement Committee President Mindi Michael. “I think people are excited to be able to get back out there and do things with others.”
New this year will be Uncle Jimmy’s BBQ Extravaganza on Saturday. The BBQ contests begins with check-in from 8 to 11 a.m. with judging at 5 p.m. Awards will be given, as well as a picnic style meal at 6 p.m. Also new will be a cornhole tournament at the new Radcliffe American Legion at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The tournament is limited to 24 teams and will be held inside.
Those events join a tried-and-true list of events and activities that cover people of all ages. Most are geared towards community, with everything from ice cream floats to a community worship service in the park. On Friday, there will be a performance by Hawk and the crowning of Miss Radcliffe and Miss Garden City, the introduction of the RIC Scholarship winner at the park gazebo, the fireman’s pork burger supper and RIC sweet corn feed, the Radcliffe Fire Department Water Fights and the kid’s train.
Saturday begins with the Cardinal Trot and includes the BBQ contest, car show, games in the park, RIC Kid’s Tractor Pull, cornhole tournament, magic show, and a movie in the park. Saturday’s parade begins at 10 a.m. It starts at the elementary school and goes South on Isabella St., then East on Menominee St. and North on Amanda St., then west on Minnie St. where it ends.
It all concludes on Sunday with the community Church Worship Service in the park.
“Radcliffe Days comes together because of several different groups,” said Michael. “The RIC takes on the responsibility of organizing everything. Every year we start talking with different businesses and groups to see what they would like to do. Usually I like to have everyone have what they are doing to us by June so I can start working on the events list. RIC really tries to do more for the kids. It’s important to have fun stuff for them to do since this is a family weekend.”
Activities for kids include games in the park, train rides, a duck pond, and a book walk. There will also be a magic show, the pedal pull and the Hovick Family Petting Zoo.
“My favorite event is always Friday night,” Michael said. “It’s when the Fire Department and RIC host our annual Pork Burger and Sweet Corn Supper. We always have live music, and we announce Miss Radcliffe and Miss Garden City and RIC’S Scholarship winner. I love seeing all the families from the community come out for this.”
Each day, local businesses and groups will get involved with food, specials and activities. Michael said their involvement is vital.
“It’s very important because without them we couldn’t have a Radcliffe Days,” Michael said. “These people our volunteering their time and money to do things for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.