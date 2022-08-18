Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman, Chairman of the Central Iowa Community Services Mental Health/Disabilities (CICS) Services Region, helped break ground on the new Youth and Shelter Services (YSS) campus at 32385 580th Ave., Cambridge on Aug. 9.
CICS supported the creation of YSS’s new $17 million dollar campus with $10 million in funds making a true investment in mental health and substance abuse in the region. When complete this campus will create 70 more beds for central Iowa youth and young adults providing shelter, crisis stabilization, residential addiction treatment and counseling.
