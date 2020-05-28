Hansen Family Hospital is managing to stem the financial losses associated with responding to a global pandemic, thanks in large part to two factors: a long-ingrained habit of expense reduction, and federal government assistance totaling $4.3 million.
Last month, HFH officials reported that they expected the organization's response to COVID-19 to eat away months of hard-won profits and land HFH in the red for the year. At the end of February the hospital had recorded a year-to-date profit of more than $520,000, and financial leaders projected a year-end balance of around $800,000. But by the end of March the year-to-date profit had been cut nearly in half to $297,000. While the hospital's year-to-date picture took another hit in April, it didn't cut nearly as deep. The hospital reported Wednesday that it ended last month with a $75,000 loss, reducing year-to-date profit to about $222,000. While that’s a steep decrease, it’s nowhere close to the prediction last month that the hospital would end June with $2.5 million in losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.