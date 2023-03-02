Recent grain bin rescues in the area don’t usually end happily. One Ackley farmer, Mark Keninger, spent 24 hours trapped in a bin before being rescued. Crews from throughout Hardin County responded to the call. One of them could be rewarded with a new grain bin rescue tube and hands-on training if they win a Nationwide contest.
Area rescue crews worked to get Arick Baker out of a bin in 2013. He was buried over his head but survived thanks to a special helmet with a ventilation system. While the crews used panels meant to surround trapped victims, Nationwide is giving one fire department or rescue crew a new rescue tube and training.
Grain bin rescues usually don’t turn out well for victims. The Greenbelt Area has gotten lucky in the past, but hasn’t always been. Now a contest is being held that will award emergency first responders with grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to make sure that luck improves.
In 2013, Arick Baker was only ankle-deep when a hard layer of corn broke. Within seconds he was buried to his chest. Moments later he was completely buried. A helmet with a ventilation system kept him alive until rescuers pulled him to safety.
