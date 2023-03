Extension hosts manure workshops

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host two educational workshops for farmers and landowners who are considering buying or selling manure. Workshops are designed to provide timely topics for farmers to utilize manure as a nutrient resource.

The first will be held on Feb. 27 at the ISU Extension and Outreach Grundy County office, (703 F Ave., Suite 1), Grundy Center. The second workshop will be held at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office, (315 Main St.), Osage. The workshops will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on their respective dates. There is no cost to attend; however, pre-registration is required.

To register for the Feb. 27 event, call the ISU Extension and Outreach Grundy County office at 319-824-6979, or email at sellbakk@iastate.edu/. To register for the Feb. 28 event, contact ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office at 641-732-5574 or at daolson@iastate.edu. There is no cost to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. Refreshments and reference materials will be provided to all attendees.