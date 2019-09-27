The playground at Memorial Park (formerly Deer Park) in Eldora will get new playground equipment next year. The committee that's planning the improvements will participate in the Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge in October.
The Times Citizen is publishing feature stories about all three organizations seeking donations through the 2019 Barlow Family Foundation Challenge. Today’s story is the second. The first story was published on Sept. 25. The third will be published on Oct. 2.
When it’s complete, Memorial Park in Eldora will be a place for the community to gather. To climb on a playground. To remember local veterans. To meet friends and family. So it only makes sense that the park needs the community’s help to make that happen.
Since last year, the Memorial Park Betterment Committee – an amalgamation of volunteers from a cross section of Eldora organizations and clubs – has been working to raise money to improve the park with a new playground (ground was broken this year on a veterans memorial that will be built nearby). Committee member Audrey DeVilder said the vision is to create a space that’s welcoming to everyone.
