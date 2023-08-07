Dominic Draheim, 8-year-old certified cat lover, donated the $170 he’s saved over the past few months to the Greenbelt Humane Society. Anne Voge was there to receive his donation, which will go to general expenses incurred by the shelter.
The Iowa Falls Greenbelt Humane Society has friends in all places, one being Dominic Draheim, a third grader from Ackley with a soft spot for furry friends.
Over the course of old toys sold, birthday money saved, and change gathered by the 8-year-old, $170 will be gifted to the humane society to help with anything the shelter may need. Donating to the shelter was one of Dominic’s goals; the second was adopting a cat. These goals were established after attending Ackley’s Vacation Bible School over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.