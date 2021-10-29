Decisions on the grant awards were determined by the ACF governing committee. Members include: (left to right) Matt McNeal, Doug Lindaman, Jason Gabel, Taresa Trueblood, Darren Janssen, Paula Abbas, Owen Heetland, Sheryl Arends, Lowell young, Becky Jansonius, and Barry Hofmeister.
Volunteers of the Ackley Heritage Center accepted a grant from the Ackley Community Foundation last Sunday afternoon. Volunteers on hand for the presentation were Becky Schipper, Leola Wright, Larry Wright, and Maurice Gaulke. Doug Lindaman, Chair of the ACF (on right) presented the funds.
Sunday was a tremendous day for the governing committee of the Ackley Community Foundation (ACF). The group was able to complete their first grant cycle, providing $5,835 in grant funds to two local non-profits.
Recipients of the first grants, the Ackley Pool Betterment Committee and the Ackley Heritage Center, each had representatives on hand to both accept the grants and to share how they will be used within their respective organizations.
