The position of Mayor of Ackley, vacated with the resignation of Pat Daggs at the end of March, will be filled by appointment. The decision was made during the councils’ April 14 meeting and will save taxpayers the cost of an election, estimated at a cost of $3,000 to $5,000, according to City Clerk Malena Dennis.
Any resident of the community, age 18 or older, may submit a letter of interest in the position before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
