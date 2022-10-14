On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Ackley Fire Department responded to a hay fire on Grundy County's B Avenue, just past the Hardin County line. At the scene, Ackley firefighters worked to stanch rows of round bales into isolated segments to help eliminate the fire. However, the fire's scintilla was unknown to the firefighters and property owners.
Firefighters leaped into action, and a rotation of about eight responders actively snuffed out smoldering patches and pocket fires that popped up among the hay. About four hoses were active as the property owners rushed two skid-steer loaders into the fray to help break up and spread out the bales.
