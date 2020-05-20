The Ackley Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and a SWAT team were at the house at 422 Cerro Gordo Ave. in Ackley Wednesday morning, where they were witnessed leading a man and a woman out in handcuffs. There has been no announcement by the police department about who was arrested or why.
In a developing story Wednesday morning, Ackley Police, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and a SWAT team have apparently raided a home located at 422 Cerro Gordo in Ackley. According to Beacon property records, the residence is owned by Jeffrey E. Pates.
Law enforcement entered the residence just before 8 a.m. today. Witnesses to the entry said a smoke device was thrown into the residence before officers entered.
