Ackley Police Chief Gerry Frick is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar suspect in Ackley (pictured). The subject allegedly broke into a changemaker at Clothesline Laundry and was filmed leaving the facility with the machine's hopper; the photo provided by Frick was taken by one of the laundromat's security cameras.
Frick added that the event occurred on Sunday, March 12, when the suspected burglar used a cordless drill and forced several screws into the machine's lock. They were able to jimmy open the lock and take the hopper, which contained an estimated $600-800 worth of quarters.
