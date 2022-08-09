An Ackley man was arrested in the earlier morning hours on Tuesday after allegedly trying to break into a shed when he exited the stolen vehicle he was driving.
According to court records, 48-year-old Peter Jay McWherter has been charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony, and third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. McWherter faces up to seven years in prison if convicted on both counts.
