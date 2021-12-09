An Ackley man with a history of violence is facing up to five years in prison after being arrested for domestic abuse assault - third or subsequent offense on Tuesday.
According to court records, 50-year-old Terry Wayne McDole is accused of choking and striking a woman in the back of her head around 12:40 a.m. She told law enforcement that McDole also bit her several times during the assault and he threatened her with a knife.
