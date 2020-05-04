An Ackley man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly firing a handgun, along with pointing it in a threatening manner toward citizens on foot and in passing vehicles.
According to a press release issued by the Ackley Police Department, 19-year-old Cristian Alejandro Larios was charged with terrorism, a class B felony, reckless use of a firearm, disorderly conduct (both simple misdemeanors) and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
