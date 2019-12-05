An Ackley man with a long history of forgery and drug charges throughout the area is in the Hardin County Jail after a warrant was served accusing him of three felony forgery crimes and one felony theft crime.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Samuel Alan Andersen was arrested Wednesday, a day after being released from the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he was being held for another alleged forgery that took place between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 in Mason City.
